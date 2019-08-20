Alvernia students, staff to begin year by volunteering time

Google

READING, Pa. - Before students at Alvernia University in Reading start their new school year, they'll be fanning out across the city for a day of service.

Nearly 500 of Alvernia's students and faculty members will volunteer their some of their time on Friday at 21 locations in the Reading School District.

The volunteers will assist the district with projects both inside and outside the schools, including Reading High, Northwest Middle, Tyson-Schoener Elementary, and Millmont Elementary schools. They'll be joined by the university's new president, John R. Loyack.

The new-year activities will actually get underway a day earlier, when students arrive on campus and move in to their residence halls. They will then celebrate the start of the new school year with an opening convocation in the physical education center.

Alvernia's first day of classes is next Monday, August 26.