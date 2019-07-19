Amity supervisors declare disaster emergency after last week's floods
AMITY TWP., Pa. - After last week's flooding in Berks County, Amity Township supervisors declared a disaster emergency..
The township manager says it will allow crews to quickly make repairs because supervisors won't have to go through a formal bidding process.
He says two projects to replace damaged storm pipes will cost about $180,000.
