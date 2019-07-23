Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club

READING, Pa. - Cheers and confetti erupted inside the Olivet Boys & Girls Club's PAL gymnasium on Walnut Street in Reading on Tuesday morning as the organization learned about a surprise $100,000 donation.

"Just very thankful, appreciative for what's been given to us, and we will be putting it to good use," said Ryan Hightower, the PAL club's director.

Hightower applied months ago for the $100,000 grant from Lowe's and its Flip My Club program to help refresh and restore the more than 100-year-old building, particularly the gymnasium ceiling.

"Whenever it rains, there's leaking that come down, puddles that form," said Hightower. "Just general fixing of pool tables and just things that wear and tear that kids do on a daily basis."

Hightower never got a response to his grant application and assumed his club wasn't picked. Fast forward to Tuesday morning, and his shock quickly turned to tears.

"I'm usually not an emotional person, but just overwhelmed, thankful and gracious," said Hightower, a club kid himself.

The check was presented by another club kid, NFL hall of famer and Lehigh Valley native Andre Reed.

"Everything in these doors is good, and if it isn't good, they turn it around into something good," said Reed.

Both Reed and Hightower said the Boys and Girls Club played a huge role in their childhoods, and the kids in this community deserve the same chances.

"Serving others is your ticket to heaven, and I think when you're in the position I have, people look to you to be that beacon, be that light for somebody else," said Reed.

"They come here because they see positivity and they want to be around something positive," said Hightower.

In addition to fixing up the roof, the money will also go toward new pipes, a fresh coat of paint and brand new furniture.