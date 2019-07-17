Animal Rescue League enacts 'Code Red' for pets in Reading

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The forecast for dangerously high heat in Berks County has prompted the Animal Rescue League to enact a Code Red.

The Code Red will be in effect in Reading from noon on Friday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, the days when forecasters predict temperatures will soar to their highest point over the coming week.

According to city code, any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside the home for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

"High heat can be difﬁcult and sometimes deadly for pets who are accustomed to living indoors," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director. "We encourage all pet owners in the county to take this threat seriously and to bring their pets inside."

Non-compliance with the code can result in the pet being removed by an animal control officer and being impounded at the Animal Rescue League's shelter in Cumru Township. Owners will have 48 hours after the code is lifted to pick up the animal and pay applicable sheltering fees.

Anyone in Reading who witnesses an unsupervised dog being left outside in the elements is urged to first try to encourage his or her neighbor to take the dog inside. Otherwise, a call should be made to the ARL at 610-373-8830. If possible, provide the phone number and/or address of the person in violation of the code.

Pagoulatos also reminded dog owners not to leave their dogs unattended in a car under any circumstance or for any length of time.

Dog owners should also be mindful of hot pavements when walking their dog.