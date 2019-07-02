Annual Mifflin Community Days festival begins

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Greater Governor Mifflin League's 44th annual Community Days festival is underway. The week-long festival at Governor Mifflin High School is packed with great food, music, entertainment and fireworks. The event helps the non-profit give money back to various community groups.

"I enjoy it," Reading's Vicki Scheetz said.

Scheetz and her grandchildren are part of the crowd at the opening night of the Greater Governor Mifflin League's Community Days. She says she has been coming to the festival for the last 10 years.

"I just think the people here are doing such a great job. It's nice that they get together like this and then you come here and you meet people you haven't seen in years," she said.

"It makes you feel proud because you're working for them basically this week," Greater Governor Mifflin League President Bonnie Marquette said.

Among the local organizations reaping the benefits, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Reading-Berks County and Berks Area Youth Recreation.

"We bring in over $1,000 through the course of the week for our various projects," Susan Werner with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Reading-Berks County said.

"It shows the community who we are in the community, so they know what to be a part of, and that's for all the stands that come here," Berks Area Youth Recreation's Lori Weeks said.

The Greater Governor Mifflin League prides itself in presenting the best free entertainment in Berks County. The league has given back $500,000 to the community since the event's inception. The festival wraps up on Saturday.

Check out other events happening in the area here and here.