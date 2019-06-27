Arcade games, pinball machines given second life in Gameseum
EPHRATA, Pa. - They lived full lives in the 80's in shopping malls, bowling alleys, on boardwalks. Then most of them spent some time resting in basements, storage closets, attics but they're here now- side by side- in a small place on North State Street in Ephrata.
Steven Van Splinter Jr. of Shillington is giving them all a second life.
Gameseum Mega Arcade and Museum has about 80 arcade games and pinball machines to play.
For Steven, who's just 21, it's been a long time coming. He left public school when a chronic illness proved to be too much but what he missed in the classroom, he's made up for in this part of life.
He spent years methodically collecting pieces of the past. He found his first arcade game on Craigslist for $40 when he was 16.
"I got the Continental Circuit by Tito, it's back there. I still got it. I have never sold a game, I get too attached," he said.
It makes sense considering the hours he's spent restoring and fixing them. He taught himself how to do it since the only games he could afford to buy were ones that didn't work.
"Which 5 years later was apparently a very good life lesson because now I'm fixing them all the time. It's already had its first life of being run all day, 12 hours a day back in the 80s and 90s so they never come here not beat up, so we make them good again, we make them work," Splinter said.
He's currently working on Donkey Kong.
Pac Man and Ms. Pac Man will be joining the lineup.
"We have a lot of good games here but these are the ones everyone remembers, obviously we have Galaga which is probably the biggest classic of all time, you can't find these anymore," he said.
Next to it is the prequel to the sequel, Galaxian.
And you don't need any quarters to play them. It's $10 an hour or $25 to play all day.
The oldest game is a 1952 Gottlieb Rainbow pinball machine. He's working on that one, it'll join the others already in play. We got to see under the hood of some of them.
"No circuit boards in these. It's all relays, motors and coils. Most were hard to find. Steven says it's gratifying to see them all next to each other, under one roof. I'm having a lot of fun, I love it," Splinter said.
"Not only here in my own house but to let others enjoy it, that's one of the best parts is letting other people enjoy it."
Just try to beat his high score.
