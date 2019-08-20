As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations

Some students in Berks County will return to the classroom just a few days from now, so bus drivers are gearing up for the start of the school year.

Buses will be out on the roads taking kids to school come Monday morning, and that means drivers need to be aware of the rules and regulations to keep everyone safe this school year.

It's arguably one of the most important jobs in a school district.

School bus drivers are tasked with getting that precious cargo to and from school and every day, and they say they need your help to do it safely.

Benjamin Bernhart is the Assistant Transportation Supervisor for the Exeter Township School District.

He also drives when necessary.

He's reminding drivers that the season of stopping for buses is upon us.

"In both lanes people are required to stop when the school bus sign is out," he said.

"The amber warning systems do go on 150 to 300 feet before the stop and that's when we see a lot of people try to outrun the school bus."

He says don't do that. Whether behind a bus or in the opposite lane, drivers are required to stop unless there's a concrete barrier.

"A turning lane does not constitute a barrier, it must be a physical barrier that kids cannot walk over," Bernhart said.

Gary Schumacher with the BCIU says safety on the bus is just as important.

"So many times as the bus is still moving slowly to the stop the kids will start running toward the bus, we don't want that, stay on the curb stay safe there," Schumacher said.

Bernhart echoes that statement. He's imploring kids to wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before boarding and then once on the bus to be on their best behavior.

Another reminder to drivers-stay off your cell phones. Transportation officials say they see a lot of distracted drivers either miss the stop signs on the bus or come way too close.