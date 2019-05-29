As year passes, police seek new help in solving homicide
Daniel Delarosa-Hernandez killed on May 27, 2018
READING, Pa. - Reading police are renewing their plea for information that could help them crack a 2018 homicide case.
Monday marked one year since Daniel Delarosa-Hernandez was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Buttonwood Street. Another man was wounded.
On Wednesday, RPD investigators again asked the community for any information that could result in an arrest.
Detectives said they do know that both victims were among a small group that had gathered for a house party in the 1000 block of Buttonwood. The men were in front of that house shortly before 4 a.m., when they were shot, police said.
Anyone who knows anything about the homicide can call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with alertberks. Tips can also be submitted by calling 877-373-9913.
