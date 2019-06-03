1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks

69 News

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Berks Monday.

The coroner's office said it was called to Reading Hospital in relation to a crash on Route 183 in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

Police said a car was coming up the ramp onto Route 183 when it collided with another car. No other information was immediately available.

Route 183, at the overpass to Interstate 78, is closed in both directions. All traffic is being diverted onto I-78. The closure is expected to last several hours.

An accident reconstruction team is on scene.