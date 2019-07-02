Attempted homicide suspect from NJ arrested in Reading
Suspect wanted in shooting of 2 people in Passaic
READING, Pa. - A man's two-week run from the law in New Jersey came to an end in Reading on Tuesday, according to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.
Juan Robaina-Morfa was apprehended shortly after 8 a.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals' Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, Weaknecht said. He had been staying at a home in Reading.
Robaina-Morfa, 24, was wanted by the Passaic Police Department in New Jersey on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons.
Robaina-Morfa's arrest comes exactly two weeks after he fired multiple shots into a group of people, according to police, who said that two people were hit by the gunfire on June 18.
According to Passaic's mayor, Hector Carlos Lora, the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a fight involving two rival gangs near a city police substation.
It was gang activity and violence in that section of the city that led to the opening of that substation in December, according to a northjersey.com report.
Passaic is a city of approximately 70,000 people, located about 130 miles northeast of Reading and 12 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan.
Robaina-Morfa was also wanted by Passaic County authorities on a bench warrant after he failed to appear at his sentencing for unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said.
