Authorities identify victim in fatal Berks County crash

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the driver involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon in Caernarvon Township.

The Berks County Coroner's Office reports that 21-year-old Talisha Munoz, of Reading, was killed in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the wreck. Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash occurred on Interstate 176 in Caernarvon Township. Authorities closed the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 7. Officials say the crash happened near mile marker 2.

The highway re-opened about 5:30 p.m.