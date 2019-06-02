Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Berks County
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday on County Line Road in Hereford Township, near the Montgomery County border.
An emergency dispatcher said there was "a fatality."
There's no word yet from authorities on what may have led to the crash.
