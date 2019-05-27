Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found

U. BERN TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Berks County report that a hiker who became lost Sunday night has been found.

Pennsylvania State Police report that Beth Ann O'Neill, of Leesport, walked off the Appalachian Trail near Auburn in Schuykill County Monday morning.

Aside from a few scrapes, authorities report that O'Neill and her dog, Bertie, "are fine." After getting lost Sunday evening, she bedded down for the night and woke up Monday to find her way out. She didn't have any food or water.

Authorities said a turkey hunter found O'Neill Monday morning.

Her family told state police that O'Neill was in the area of the Appalachian Trail at the head of the Tom Lowe Hiking Trail in Upper Bern Township on Sunday afternoon. Family members told authorities that O'Neill arrived at the trail entrance about 3 p.m.

The 52-year-old called family members about 6:15 p.m. to report that she had become lost somewhere on the trail.

State police with the Hamburg barracks were dispatched to the trail at North Northkill and Forge Dam roads about 9:10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing hiker.

A search team from multiple county agencies, including state police K-9 and aviation units, were made available for the search.