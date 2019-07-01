Authorities report Philadelphia man drowns at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Berks County report that a Philadelphia man drowned Sunday night at Blue Marsh Lake.
Divers with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Co. recovered the body of 21-year-old Angel Rivera-Medina shortly after 7 p.m. near the day use swimming area of Bern County lake. Township police Chief Wesley Waugh said the 911 call came in just before 6:30 p.m.
Rivera-Medina and several others were playing with a frisbee in the water, when the wind likely carried it farther away from the shore than expected, according to authorities. Waugh said the victim and another person attempted to swim out to get the frisbee.
Ther person with Rivera-Medina told authorities that they became tired and turned back. Rivera-Medina did manage to retrieve the frisbee but went under the water at some point, according to the police chief.
Several people at Blue Marsh tried to find the swimmer.
His body was found about 40 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water, according to police
