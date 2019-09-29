Autopsy set for Monday as Berks community mourns deaths of two young children
KEMPTON, Pa. - It's a tragic story that continues to reverberate through a small community in Berks County involving the death of two young children.
An autopsy is slated for Monday for 8-year-old Conner Snyder and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder, two children who were found unconscious inside a home in the 2400 block of Route 143 in Albany Township on Monday and died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Thursday night.
"It's heartbreaking," said Melody Schmidt from Krumsville. "It's hard to believe something like that would happen. Especially here, Kempton is the middle of nowhere."
Those that live in the small, tight knit community of Kempton, near the home where the incident happened say it is on the hearts and minds of those in the community, even first responders visiting the Kempton hotel after being called to the scene.
"Yeah, I really admire them because that had to be extremely difficult," Schmidt said. "Anything with kids is difficult."
Little information has been released by authorities as the investigation continues.
"Everyone's been talking about it but just very somber and no one knows what to say," said Schmidt. "Until anyone really knows anything, there's nothing to say."
