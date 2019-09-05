Back in business: Sheetz opens new store on 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Perkiomen Avenue commuters who've gone much of the summer without their "shmuffins" and "shmiscuits" are in luck.

Sheetz is back in business in Exeter Township. The Altoona-based convenience retailer reopened in a new location on Thursday.

The new Sheetz, located at 4100 Perkiomen Avenue, sits on the site of the former Bowl-O-Rama bowling alley, which closed in 2017.

The new store features 12 fuel pumps, indoor seating, and a walk-in "beer cave. It is located approximately four miles west of the old Sheetz, which was in business for nearly 20 years before closing in July.

Sheetz proposed plans for the new store more than three years ago, but a legal battle among Bowl-O-Rama's owners delayed demolition of the bowling alley until earlier this year.

Mavis Tire also plans to occupy space on the redeveloped site.