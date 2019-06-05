Bail revoked for former teacher accused of rekindling relationship with student
BERN TWP., Pa. - A judge has revoked the bail of a former Berks County teacher accused of rekindling a relationship with a student.
Holly Smith violated her bail conditions by communicating with the student through a messaging app, authorities said.
The former Hamburg Area High School teacher will remain behind bars until she is sentenced in July.
The judge's decision comes less than a week after Smith was accused of exchanging love messages and sexual contact with the student on an app under an alias.
"She is still involved in the same behavior, it sends up a lot of red flags," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said on Friday.
Smith was arrested in October after officials say her former students' parents found evidence of the relationship. She resigned, and pleaded guilty to a count of institutional sexual assault in March.
Bail revoked for former teacher accused of rekindling relationship with student
