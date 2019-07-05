Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A bald eagle could soon be back to soaring in the skies over Berks County, just weeks after a grisly accident.
For now, the young bald eagle is recovering at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County.
"There was damage to the muscle and the tendons," said Peggy Hentz, the center's director. "She is progressing nicely, because she's holding her wings even. She's using them. They're not drooping. This is all promising."
The bird's clash with fate happened two weeks ago near its nest in Hamburg. Police said the bird flew into the windshield of an oncoming car. The driver wasn't hurt, but the bird suffered serious injuries.
Officials said the bird ended up at the bottom of an embankment on the side of Route 61 in Hamburg. Hentz jumped into action, going to the bottom of the embankment.
"By the time the officers got there, the recovering sanctuary was here to care for the bird, take care of its needs," said Chief Anthony Kuklinski, Hamburg Police Department. "No one ever expects to hit an eagle. It's probably one of the first times in Pennsylvania an eagle was struck by a moving vehicle on a highway."
Officials said they believe the eagle could be released in the next four to eight weeks.
