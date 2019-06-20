BARTA approves proposed changes to bus routes, schedules
Changes set to take effect August 26
READING, Pa. - The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority is rolling forward with a set of proposed changes to its bus routes and schedules.
The approved changes, outlined below, are set to take effect Monday, August 26.
- Route 1 – Temple via 5th Street: Add service on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and add a second bus due to heavy ridership.
- Route 3 – Temple-Kutztown: Minor time point adjustments to improve on-time performance.
- Route 10 – Brookline: Modify schedule on Saturdays to match the weekday schedule to improve on-time performance.
- Route 14 – Wernersville: Only serve Phoebe Berks on request in order to improve on-time performance.
- Route 15 – Berkshire Mall: Add service on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and add a second bus due to heavy ridership.
- Route 16 – Broadcasting Square: Modify schedule to show that Penn State's Berks campus in Spring Township is only served when school is in session for fall and spring semesters. The campus stop will be "request only" when school is not in session. Also, modify schedule to improve on-time performance.
- Route 20 – Hamburg/Cabela's: Add trips at 8 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday to serve the new distribution centers opening along Route 61.
A proposal to eliminate the stop at Ashley Furniture in Ontelaunee Township because of ongoing conflicts with parked vehicles at the entrance was not approved. The route deviation will remain in place.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
WEEU to stay on air; license bought by Twilight Broadcasting
WEEU 830 AM will be staying on the air.Read More »
- Water woes: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Berks
- VIEWER VIDEO: Floodwater rushes across Wawa parking lot
- PHOTOS: Flash flooding impact, aftermath in Berks
- Heavy rain closes Blue Marsh Lake, Reading's Schlegel pool
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Police still seeking 3 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz
Latest From The Newsroom
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Water woes: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Berks
- Updated PHOTOS: Shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'
- Updated State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- Updated PHOTOS: Flash flooding impact, aftermath in Berks
- Heavy rain closes Blue Marsh Lake, Reading's Schlegel pool
- Updated Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning
- Updated Health Beat: Restoring memory in people with Alzheimer's
- Updated 30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized at Schuylkill County home