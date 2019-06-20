BARTA approves proposed changes to bus routes, schedules

69 News

READING, Pa. - The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority is rolling forward with a set of proposed changes to its bus routes and schedules.

The approved changes, outlined below, are set to take effect Monday, August 26.

Route 1 – Temple via 5th Street : Add service on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and add a second bus due to heavy ridership.

Route 3 – Temple-Kutztown : Minor time point adjustments to improve on-time performance.

Route 10 – Brookline : Modify schedule on Saturdays to match the weekday schedule to improve on-time performance.

Route 14 – Wernersville : Only serve Phoebe Berks on request in order to improve on-time performance.

Route 15 – Berkshire Mall : Add service on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and add a second bus due to heavy ridership.

Route 16 – Broadcasting Square: Modify schedule to show that Penn State's Berks campus in Spring Township is only served when school is in session for fall and spring semesters. The campus stop will be "request only" when school is not in session. Also, modify schedule to improve on-time performance.

Route 20 – Hamburg/Cabela's: Add trips at 8 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday to serve the new distribution centers opening along Route 61.

A proposal to eliminate the stop at Ashley Furniture in Ontelaunee Township because of ongoing conflicts with parked vehicles at the entrance was not approved. The route deviation will remain in place.