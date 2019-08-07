BARTA postponing route, schedule changes

69 News

BARTA is postponing a few changes to its schedule and bus routes.

BARTA says the changes that were supposed to start Monday, August 26 are being pushed back until sometime in the fall.

BARTA says the reason is "beyond its control."

This means the changes, like extra bus runs from Reading to the Hamburg area and a second bus on Route 15 to the Berkshire Mall, won't start for a few more months.

BARTA says it will let passengers know when it has an exact start date.