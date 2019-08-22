Bean the dog's 10th birthday celebrated as national holiday
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - A big happy birthday and congratulations to Berks County's most-famous therapy dog.
Thursday is Bean the golden retriever's 10th birthday, and it's also Never Bean Better Day!
August 22 is officially a holiday on the National Day Calendar.
Bean is a golden retriever from Caernarvon Township whose has had quite a decade of life, from surviving cancer to running for president as a member if the Canine Party in 2012.
Michelle Drager, Bean's handler, said Bean Day is all about sharing the joy of life with delight.
"This fun day recognizes the unconditional love dogs bring to human lives, and encourages all of us to live in the moment," Drager said. "This year also honors the 10th birthday of Bean, a canine cancer survivor, who eagerly spreads his 'wuv' by improving the lives of those who need it most."
Bean became a registered therapy dog when he was two years old and began his career at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township.
Nowadays, much of Bean's work involves spreading joy to his more than 75,000 social media followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
"He's a virtual therapy dog," Drager said.
When it comes to living a dog's life, #NeverBeanBetterDay shows how easy it is done, so go celebrate! https://t.co/VROdQIWUAt pic.twitter.com/Hp6zBg42Jn— NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) August 22, 2019
