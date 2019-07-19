Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake
USGS not reporting any seismic activity
BERN TWP., Pa. - Reports of an explosion or an earthquake have overwhelmed Berks County's 911 center.
The county's Department of Emergency Services posted the following notice on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:
"We are aware that there was an explosion or earthquake in the Wyomissing area. PLEASE DO NOT call 911 if you do not have an emergency to report. We are overwhelmed with callers reporting nothing apart from hearing a loud noise and this prevents callers with real emergencies from getting through."
Several people have also called and emailed 69 News about a possible earthquake in Reading's western suburbs. Many in the Wyomissing and West Lawn areas reported hearing a loud boom followed by their homes shaking.
So far, the U.S. Geological Survey is not reporting any recent seismic activity in the area or anywhere along the East Coast.
Refresh this page for updates as information becomes available.
