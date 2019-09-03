Berks ARL expecting cats, dogs displaced by Hurricane Dorian
'No one is taking any chances'
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Hurricane Dorian is forcing some animal rescue organizations along the East Coast to clear out their shelters ahead of whatever the storm may bring.
As a result, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County said Tuesday that it is expecting to receive as many as 20 dogs and 15 cats that have been evacuated from shelters in the Carolinas as part of an effort organized by Best Friends, a nonprofit sanctuary for homeless animals.
An ARL spokeswoman said representatives of the shelter in Cumru Township expect to pick up the animals at one of the Brandywine Valley SPCA locations in Pennsylvania or Delaware on Wednesday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA said it expects to receive 158 pets from Best Friends, which shared on its Facebook page Sunday photos of animals being evacuated from the Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina.
"When it comes to the lives of homeless pets, no one is taking any chances," said Emily Tolliver, Best Friends' manager of social communities and content. "Thanks to shelters and volunteers working together all across the east coast, hundreds of animals are being transported out of harm's way."
Best Friends said anyone can help in the effort by adopting or fostering a dog or cat at the ARL to help make room for the influx of new animals.
Earlier Tuesday, the Brandywine Valley SPCA shared video on its Facebook page of 191 homeless pets being taken off an airplane from the coastal areas of the Carolinas. Their arrival was part of a mission undertaken by Wings of Rescue and the ASPCA.
