Berks ARL to host free microchip, rabies vaccine clinic

October 7 at DoubleTree on Penn Street in Reading

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 04:52 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:56 PM EDT

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Pet owners in Berks County can take some steps to safeguard their pets, all at no charge.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County announced Tuesday that it will hold a free microchip and rabies vaccine clinic for dogs and cats.

The clinic will be held next Monday, October 7, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading.

Microchips can be implanted at any age and should last the pet's lifetime, according to the ARL, which takes in more than 5,000 lost or stray animals each year.

"Microchips are the best way for us to reunite lost pets with their owners," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director.

A rabies vaccination is a state requirement for owning a dog or cat, unless a veterinarian exempts the pet. A vaccine is recommended for pets no younger than 12 weeks of age.

The ARL said pet owners should leash their dogs and put their cats in carriers prior to arriving at the DoubleTree.

Dogs will be microchipped and vaccinated on the sidewalk along Penn Street; cats will be microchipped and vaccinated inside the hotel.

Registration is not required for the clinic, which is being sponsored by Tina Saracino, an Exeter Township-based State Farm agent.

"We're so fortunate to have Tina's philanthropic efforts go such a long way towards protecting pets in Berks County," Pagoulatos said.

For more information about the clinic, contact the ARL in Cumru Township at 610-373-8830.

