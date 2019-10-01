Berks ARL to host free microchip, rabies vaccine clinic
October 7 at DoubleTree on Penn Street in Reading
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Pet owners in Berks County can take some steps to safeguard their pets, all at no charge.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County announced Tuesday that it will hold a free microchip and rabies vaccine clinic for dogs and cats.
The clinic will be held next Monday, October 7, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading.
Microchips can be implanted at any age and should last the pet's lifetime, according to the ARL, which takes in more than 5,000 lost or stray animals each year.
"Microchips are the best way for us to reunite lost pets with their owners," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director.
A rabies vaccination is a state requirement for owning a dog or cat, unless a veterinarian exempts the pet. A vaccine is recommended for pets no younger than 12 weeks of age.
The ARL said pet owners should leash their dogs and put their cats in carriers prior to arriving at the DoubleTree.
Dogs will be microchipped and vaccinated on the sidewalk along Penn Street; cats will be microchipped and vaccinated inside the hotel.
Registration is not required for the clinic, which is being sponsored by Tina Saracino, an Exeter Township-based State Farm agent.
"We're so fortunate to have Tina's philanthropic efforts go such a long way towards protecting pets in Berks County," Pagoulatos said.
For more information about the clinic, contact the ARL in Cumru Township at 610-373-8830.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
Loud parties and big crowds have Reading City Council calling for more security at Reading's landmark Pagoda.Read More »
- Final preps for Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz
- Homes demolished to make way for I-78 construction
- Walker receives contract extension
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Berks ARL to host free microchip, rabies vaccine clinic
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
- Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract
- LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
- Bethlehem City Council narrowly denies zoning amendment, nixing apartment plan