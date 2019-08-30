Berks authorities arrest 6 in 'Operation Drug Roundup'
READING, Pa. - After months of searching, detectives have rounded up six suspected drug dealers in Berks County. They're six of 13 people being sought.
"These individuals were not part of one large drug conspiracy, but they were individuals who were selling meth, cocaine, heroin," District Attorney John Adams explained.
Adams said the suspects were arrested in several neighborhoods in Reading, including a home in the 1000 block of Washington and another on South Third. Another arrest happened in the 200 block of North Miller Street in Shillington. Officials said undercover detectives bought drugs 30 times from the suspects during the past year. The prices of those drugs ranged from $20 to nearly $400.
"We want to arrest these individuals, take them off the streets, because they are spreading their poison across the county," Adams said.
Adams said he believes the buying and selling of drugs is the No. 1 problem facing Berks County.
"Most of the violence that occurs in our county is somehow connected to drugs," Adams explained. "… If we could stamp out the drug problem, we could also probably stamp out a lot of the violence that occurs in our city."
Seven people are still at large. Adams said while there will always be more work to be done, he hopes more investigations and roundups will lessen the blow of violence felt in the county.
"We're gonna continue to put pressure on the bad guys, and try to rid our community of this drug problem," Adams said.
