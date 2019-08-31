Berks authorities investigating possible connections in 2 hotel robberies

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Investigators in Berks and Lancaster counties are looking to see if armed robberies at two hotels are connected.

Wyomissing Police said the Quality Inn on Spring Street was robbed Tuesday morning.

The clerk said two people demanded money, and one of them was holding a gun.

Police in Ephrata said two armed men robbed the Black Forest Inn in Adamstown on Wednesday.

Clerks at other hotels said they are taking precautions to make sure they aren't targeted next.

"Yesterday, I went to get my permit to carry and then I've been locking the office door. I even locked myself out. But yes. I'm gonna watch all four corners," said hotel employee Pamela Peiffer.