Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer

READING, Pa. - Reading-based Oakbrook Brewing Company is now one of many Pennsylvania breweries dealing with a 1.5% "use tax" on beer produced and sold in a tap room.

The brewery's owner, Kyle Neuheimer, said the new tax is born out of the fact that some breweries sell beer on site, not paying a distributor.

"We are going to absorb it initially and see what kind of impact it has on our operations here at the brewery," Neuheimer said.

He said the Brewers of Pennsylvania supported the tax, mostly due to the possibility of a steeper alternative.

"Initially, we were informed about a year or so ago that there was going to be a 6% retail tax on the beer, and our response was, that's really high," said Neuheimer. "No one in the industry is taxed at that rate."

Brewers and state lawmakers eventually reached an agreement on the current rate. Republican state Rep. Mark Gillen, who represents Berks County, said the money generated by the tax from Pennsylvania's nearly $6 billion craft beer industry will go to the state's general treasury.

"It was the inconsistency that the Department of Revenue felt like was being implemented," said Gillen. "Being uneven in terms of the taxation, some interpretive issues as to who should be collecting the tax."

One positive is that Berks-based brewers are on the lower end of the increase.

"This may not be permanently fixed in stone," Gillen said. "The 1.5% rate. It's being called a use tax verses a sales tax, but the number's gonna actually vary depending on what county you're in."

Oakbrook is taking a wait-and-see approach as it competes with the more than 300 other brewers in the state.

"Individually, as breweries make the decision," Neuheimer said, "are we gonna go ahead and pass that on as a general price increase or are we gonna absorb it as an operational cost? We are starting by absorbing it and seeing where it goes over time."