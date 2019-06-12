Berks Book Bonanza to stop accepting donations a week early
Sale to take place July 11-14 at Berkshire Mall
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The "overwhelming generosity" of donors is prompting organizers of the annual Berks Book Bonanza to stop their collection of donations a week early.
Sale organizers announced Wednesday that they will now stop accepting donations of books next Wednesday, June 19. The collection, which began in March at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, had originally been set to go until the following Wednesday, June 26.
Anyone still wishing to donate gently-used books can do so by stopping by the mall's entrance next to Firehouse Subs on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. or on Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. A list of acceptable donations can be found on the Berks Book Bonanza website.
With less than a month until the sale begins, organizers said their volunteers are preparing the former Gap store at the mall to accommodate as many books as possible.
The sale will begin Thursday, July 11, with a $10 early-bird presale from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. It will continue Friday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The sale will conclude with the $5 "bag of books" sale on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Berks Book Bonanza is sponsored by Friends of Berks County Public Libraries and the Reading branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Proceeds from the sale are shared between the sponsoring agencies. Friends' funds are used to support countywide library service.
