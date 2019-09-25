Berks business leading flex-recycling pilot program
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Recycling options are expanding in Pottstown, Montgomery County. People can now put more than bottles, cans, and cardboard on the curb and a company with a plant in Exeter Township is leading the charge.
Recycling is a lot of work, and employees at J-P Mascaro and Sons Total Recycling are up for the challenge.
"We're doing it curbside. We're doing it as convenient as possible," said Joseph Mascaro.
The plant in Exeter Township was selected out of 16 major recycling centers across the county by members of Materials Recovery for the Future, or MRFF, to roll out flex-recycling. MRFF also fronted the cost for updated equipment to make it happen.
"We are excited because we do appreciate helping the environment," said Pottstown business owner Mark Shanta.
The pilot program is starting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Flex recycling will allow a wider variety of items, like plastic bags, wraps, pouches and packaging, to go in bins.
The word is spreading around town.
"It was a pamphlet. It had pictures of the various types of plastics that will now be recycled," Shanta said.
Orange additions on recycling machines are the sorters. In the past folks would have to separate the different materials by hand but these boxes are able to do the work of 20 people in a matter of seconds.
Flex recycling aims to help the environment by reducing what ends up in landfills. It also allows for the selling of certain items that can be re-purposed into something else.
"A lot of companies are going backwards, asking people to take things out of their recycling bins we're going the opposite direction," Mascaro said.
The goal is to eventually roll out flex recycling in other municipalities.
