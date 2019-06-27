Berks Commissioners commit to new contract with Social Services Union
The Berks County commissioners approved the execution of a collective bargaining agreement between the county and Pennsylvania Social Services Union Local 668 Thursday morning.
Pennsylvania Social Services Union Local 668, Service Employees International Union, AFL-CIO, represents approximately 175 employees in Berks County Children & Youth Services and Berks County Prison.
The workers have been without a contract since December 2017.
At the April 18 commissioners' meeting, Leah Henisey, a member of the union, presented letters of support from legislators and encouraged the commissioners to come to an agreement.
County solicitor Christine M. Sadler said the county had been making an "appropriate and large effort" to have conversations with the union.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said the agreement has been a long time coming with delays on both sides of the table and a few sticking points such as wages and parking fees.
Eventually, negotiators came to an agreement they felt was fair to both parties. Barnhardt said he feels for those workers who work so hard and believes there must be a way to expedite the process.
One good thing that came out of the negotiations, according to Barnhardt, was a longer contract with a term of Jan. 1, 2018 to December 31, 2022,
In other business, 2019-2020 Berks County Dairy Princess Stephanie Younker and her court promoted National Dairy month at the county commissioners' meeting Thursday morning by touting the benefits of whole milk. Younker said whole milk was removed from school lunch menus in 2010 with the passing of the Healthy and Hunger-Free Kids Act.
She said, "Kids want choices, and whole milk should be one of them."
According to Younker, whole milk is essentially 97% fat-free and consuming whole milk has many health benefits such as lowering cardiovascular disease and stroke and helping brain growth and development in toddlers.
She said it makes you feel fuller, so you aren't snacking on empty calories, and it's an excellent source of protein, calcium phosphorous, and Vitamin D.
She also said that milk goes through at least 17 tests and all milk – regardless of what the label says - is free of antibiotics.
Younker concluded by encouraging everyone to drink whole milk and to bring it back to school lunch menus.
