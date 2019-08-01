Berks commissioners discuss possible solution to airport authority's financial woes

Patrick Manwiller/69 News

READING, Pa. - Berks County Commissioner Mark C. Scott offered a possible solution to the Reading Regional Airport Authority's financial woes.

According to Scott, the authority has asked the county at least twice to pay off a $2-$3 million debt related to the construction of what he calls the "ill-fated, little-used airport terminal building," and the commissioners have been reluctant to pay without a business plan from the authority.

Scott said during Thursday's commissioners meeting that unlike most other small airports in the commonwealth, the Reading Regional Airport Authority has been able to support its operations without any subsidies from the county. He said they have hundreds of acres (some of which have been sold off and some they have tried unsuccessfully to sell) and several buildings with tenants who pay long-term rental fees to the authority.

"It has occurred to me and probably to many others that an airport authority is not necessarily the appropriate party to manage substantial real estate holdings and could probably be performed better by an entity that has real estate management development as its primary purpose," Scott said.

With this in mind, Scott offered a possible solution: "Perhaps we could consider paying off the airport authority's debt in exchange for a transfer of real estate from the airport to the county that is of roughly equal value to the debt, so the county would be getting something in exchange for paying off the debt."

The county could then turn over the management of those parcels and/or their sale over to the Berks County Industrial Development Authority, which has been successful with Berks Park 78. Scott said this would simplify the airport's operations, transfer the management of its real estate holdings to a party better suited to that endeavor, and get rid of their debt.

He added that if some of those parcels were out of the authority's hands, they could be developed into tax-paying real estate and potentially create new jobs.

Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach and Kevin S. Barnhardt agreed the idea is worth discussing.