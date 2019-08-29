Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location

READING, Pa. - The Berks Community Health Center is offering more services. Officials say they are now providing pediatric primary care at their Rockland Street location in northeast Reading.

Karen Wang has joined the health center as director of pediatrics. Wang is a graduate of Penn State University and received her medical degree from Boston University. Wang will also serve as the school physician for Reading School District this school year.

The health center took the place of a grocery store at Rockland Plaza late last year.

The center also offers dental care and specialty services, such as optometry and chiropractic care.