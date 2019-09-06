Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A man was found dead inside his SUV after it hit a garage in Berks County on Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the first block of Gould Lane, off Pricetown Road, in Ruscombmanor Township.

The SUV went off the road, across a field, and into the garage, causing the structure to collapse on top of the vehicle.

"He went right between that telephone pole and the guide-wire and down through the field and collided with the garage," said Asst. Chief Eric Fox, Ruscombmanor Fire Company. "Several of the neighbors heard the crash, but they didn't see immediately where it was."

The owner of the garage told 69 News that he came home from buying groceries to find the disturbing scene. He said he called out to the man inside the SUV several times, but did not receive a response.

The victim, identified by state police as Lynn Webber, died at the scene.

The homeowner said Webber was a neighbor who lived right down the road.

Police and the coroner are still working to determine what caused Webber to go off the road.