Berks coroner IDs missing man found dead in Manatawny Creek

Authorities have identified the man found dead Wednesday in a creek in Berks County.

Lyle C. Hish was found in the Manatawny Creek in Amity Township, not far from the house where he lived, according to the Berks County coroner.

Hish, 37, was last seen at his home along the creek on Saturday, the coroner said. Family members had reported him missing to police.

A police corporal told 69 News on Thursday that investigators do not suspect foul play being involved in Hish's disappearance and death.

An autopsy will be done in hopes of determining how Hish died.