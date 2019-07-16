Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass
Body that of Sasha Wright, 38, of Muhlenberg
Authorities have answered one of the questions surrounding the mysterious death of a woman whose body was found on the Warren Street Bypass.
The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the woman as Sasha Wright, 38, of Muhlenberg Township.
Wright's body was found early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes of Route 12, beneath the North Fifth Street overpass, in Muhlenberg Township.
An autopsy was done Monday, but the circumstances surrounding Wright's death and how she ended up on the highway remain a mystery, the coroner said.
Police have said they are leaving all possibilities open in their investigation. They have asked anyone who may have seen something on the bypass shortly before 2 a.m. Monday to contact them with their information.
