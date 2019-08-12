Berks coroner looking for 64-year-old Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next of kin search.
John S. Lyons II, 64, from North Fifth Street in Reading, was found dead early Monday afternoon of natural causes.
The coroner is asking anybody with information to call 610-478-3280.
