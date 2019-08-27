Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects
READING, Pa. - Berks County may lose out on millions of dollars to improve highways and bridges.
Alan Piper, the county's transportation planner, told Reading City Council on Monday that the fund for projects could shrink by 37%.
Piper said Pennsylvania is shifting a lot of money to the interstate highway system and changing the way it awards money to counties. He said projects that are already in the works will continue, but future projects, such as improving Route 222 and rebuilding the West Shore Bypass, could be impacted.
"Those are the two biggest targets that were in our plan for spending those dollars," Piper said. "If those were going to be the biggest places it was going to go, it's probably going to be the places we have to take the money away from, too."
Officials said things could change if Pennsylvania or the federal government sets aside more money for roads.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
- Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay
Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe
"How many more of us have to be harassed, bullied, assaulted, and raped before real accountability is enforced?"Read More »
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?
- Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school
- Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe