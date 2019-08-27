Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects

READING, Pa. - Berks County may lose out on millions of dollars to improve highways and bridges.

Alan Piper, the county's transportation planner, told Reading City Council on Monday that the fund for projects could shrink by 37%.

Piper said Pennsylvania is shifting a lot of money to the interstate highway system and changing the way it awards money to counties. He said projects that are already in the works will continue, but future projects, such as improving Route 222 and rebuilding the West Shore Bypass, could be impacted.

"Those are the two biggest targets that were in our plan for spending those dollars," Piper said. "If those were going to be the biggest places it was going to go, it's probably going to be the places we have to take the money away from, too."

Officials said things could change if Pennsylvania or the federal government sets aside more money for roads.