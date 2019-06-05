Berks County detectives warn public about 'jury duty scam'

READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are issuing a warning about a new scam. They say several people have received calls from someone telling them they owe money for skipping jury duty and they have to pay up.

It starts with a call from an unknown number, the person on the other line pretending to be a Berks County Sheriff's deputy.

"He gave me all the docket numbers and everything," Cindy Emerich from Reading said.

Emerich got the call on Monday. A man told her she was in contempt of court because she didn't show up for jury duty last month and now she had to pay a fine.

"He said 'you have a half hour, 45 minutes to get here and you have to come in with $1,100,'" Emerich said.

Emerich was at work and said she'd call back later.

"He said ‘you can't hang up on me.' I said ‘what you do mean' and he said ‘and you can't tell your job anything about this,'" Emerich said.

The voice then instructed her to come to the courthouse, but to stay on the phone.

"He said ‘as you're driving I need to know every location that you're at,'" Emerich said.

That's when she hung up.

"They could've robbed me and who knows what after that," Emerich said.

Confused and shaken up, Emerich called the Berks County Sheriff's Office to make sure she didn't really miss jury duty. She was eventually connected to Sgt. Gerardo Vega who's now investigating several similar complaints.

"It's very hard to identify who they are," Sgt. Gerardo Vega with the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

Vega says the scammers are using a disposable Internet-created phone number and the real names of judges or deputies.

"The Berks County Sheriff's Office is not going to go out there, solicit money and arrest you for not reporting for jury duty," Vega said.

Vega wants people to know that protocol is actually just a certified letter asking why you missed jury duty and explaining you'll need to make it up. He's urging people to be on alert.

"Use common sense, contact your local police department. Do not, absolutely do not give any personal information," Vega said.

Vega says in some of the cases callers demanded money in the form of untraceable gift cards taken over the phone.

If you do get this call, hang up, write down the number and call police immediately.