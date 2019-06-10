Hazmat incident at Berks chemical plant prompts evacuations
PERRY TWP., Pa. - UPDATE: Evacuations lifted after nitric acid leak at Berks chemical facility
A hazmat incident forced the evacuation of people living near a chemical facility in Berks County.
Crews were called to Bulk Chemicals on Mohrsville Road in Perry Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to emergency dispatchers.
Officials described the call as a hazmat incident, but would not elaborate any further.
The incident prompted road closures in the area. Emergency crews from multiple counties, including Lehigh County's special operations team, responded.
Residents in the area were initially told to close all of their windows and doors and stay inside, but then, around 10 p.m., firefighters told residents within a half-mile of the facility to evacuate, neighbors told 69 News.
Evacuated residents said emergency crews said there was a chemical leak.
"We moved to Shoemakersville because it was outdoorsy, and we have a nice deck that overlooks the river and you know," said resident Karen Kittrell. "It's peaceful and quiet here, and [we] never really felt concerned about the chemicals across the street until now."
Another person who lives on a nearby road described a chaotic scene at the facility and said she saw people walking around in hazmat suits with buckets and ladders on the ground.
A shelter for evacuated residents was set up at the Shoemakersville firehouse.
Officials have not said what happened at the chemical plant to force the evacuation, but crews were still on scene early Monday, and residents are not yet allowed to return home.
At last check, no injuries were reported.
