Berks County poll workers get training on new machines

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The November election is coming soon and poll workers in Berks County are learning how to use new voting machines.

The Berks County Office of Elections Services held a training session at the Ag Center in Bern Township Tuesday.

Officials say the new voting machines are more secure and will leave paper trails of all of the votes.

One long-time volunteer said the new system is more user-friendly.

"It's a little scary at first, and I'm sure opening the machine the first time will be interesting, but it will be easier in the long run for the poll workers," said Jean Moyer from Topton.

Elections officials say they are still in need of poll workers and interpreters for Election Day.

If you want to help, email dolivieri@countyofberks.com or call the Board of Elections at 610-478-6490.

