Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
READING, Pa. - A Police K-9 took his final steps after a life dedicated to service, fighting crime and loyalty to his partner.
Berks County Sheriff's Department K-9 Storm was put to rest after a long battle with cancer. Berks County Deputy Sheriff Scott Henry led his trusty partner in to Wyomissing Animal Hospital, among a crowd of fellow K-9 officers.
"Honestly you can't really put it into words," said Henry. "He's a very sweet boy, he was one of the smaller of the K9 units we had but he loved his job, he loved going to work every day."
The nine-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd retired in 2017. He served more than five years in the department as a bomb dog. Officials say Storm investigated 60 bomb threats and frequently assisted surrounding counties.
Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht says it's an extremely sad day for law enforcement.
"He got utilized a whole lot," said Weaknecht. "Ever since he's been on the street, he did a good job, he really did."
Deputy Henry says because of the job, he spent more time with Storm than his own family, forming a bond unlike any other.
"A lot of people and other officers don't realize the things we go through and the attachment that we grow with our partners," said Henry.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
They're issuing the plea nearly one month after they say two men entered 37-year-old Na'll Salamov's home on Birchwood Road and shot him.Read More »
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash
- Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash at Berks-Montgomery county border
- Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Updated Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
- Updated Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
- Updated LVHN's Health Care Explorers' day shows students how to save lives
- Updated Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays