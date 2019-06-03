Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm

READING, Pa. - A Police K-9 took his final steps after a life dedicated to service, fighting crime and loyalty to his partner.

Berks County Sheriff's Department K-9 Storm was put to rest after a long battle with cancer. Berks County Deputy Sheriff Scott Henry led his trusty partner in to Wyomissing Animal Hospital, among a crowd of fellow K-9 officers.

"Honestly you can't really put it into words," said Henry. "He's a very sweet boy, he was one of the smaller of the K9 units we had but he loved his job, he loved going to work every day."

The nine-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd retired in 2017. He served more than five years in the department as a bomb dog. Officials say Storm investigated 60 bomb threats and frequently assisted surrounding counties.

Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht says it's an extremely sad day for law enforcement.

"He got utilized a whole lot," said Weaknecht. "Ever since he's been on the street, he did a good job, he really did."

Deputy Henry says because of the job, he spent more time with Storm than his own family, forming a bond unlike any other.

"A lot of people and other officers don't realize the things we go through and the attachment that we grow with our partners," said Henry.