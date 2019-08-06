Berks County woman injured in North Carolina crash in critical condition
Exeter Twp. father and son killed in wreck
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - A 20-year-old Berks County woman injured in a crash that killed her brother and father last weekend remains hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.
Kylie Dawson is hospitalized at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hospital officials said her mother, Melissa Dawson, remains hospitalized in good condition.
The family was on its way to vacation at a lake house in North Carolina, when their vehicle was struck head-on Sunday on Highway 109 in North Carolina. 48-year-old Bryan Dawson and 17-year-old Garhett Dawson died in the crash.
Authorities have charged 19-year-old Paxton Workman with two misdemeanor counts of death by motor vehicle.
Garhett Evans was a senior at Exeter Township Senior High School. Exeter School District Superintendent Robert Phillips said Tuesday that grief counselors will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.
