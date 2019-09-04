Berks couple restores former town hall as co-working hub

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The building that once housed Kutztown's borough hall and fire company is being given a new lease on life.

Nick and Anne Timpe announced their plans Tuesday to convert the building at North Whiteoak and Fair streets into a shared workspace, called kTown Hall.

The entrepreneurial couple, who recently purchased the historic building at public auction, said they aim to provide a place where individuals who work independently can access the amenities and networking benefits of a professional office.

"Traveling across the country I have seen other regions create business growth and entrepreneurship through co-working communities, and we are excited to bring this concept to Kutztown," said Nick Timpe, president and CEO of webCemeteries.

The needs of webCemeteries, the family's software company, are what inspired the idea for kTown Hall, according to the Timpes.

"With members of our team working remotely, we saw the need for today's professionals and small businesses to have access to a workspace and a community that can foster growth and collaboration," said Anne Timpe, the director of kTown Hall.

The Timpes said they were able to share their vision for kTown Hall with someone who has experience in creating a similar community. Andrew Hafer, a Kutztown native and serial entrepreneur, co-founded Synapse Florida.

"Synapse was established to accelerate innovation and business growth by taking some of the 'luck' out of starting and growing a company," Hafer said. "By bringing the various personas of the eco-system, including entrepreneurs, talent, investors, corporate executives, educational institutions and government together, dialog begins, and everyone quickly understands we are all after the same thing."

Renovations of the building are expected to be complete in time for kTown Hall to open in October. The first floor will offer open concept workstations, a kitchen, reserved desks, a conference room, and private booths for phone calls.

In addition, kTown Hall will go beyond offering individuals and companies the physical space they're looking for. It will also offer networking events and educational courses from local experts on a range of topics relevant to small businesses.

"Ultimately, our long-term vision is expanding the co-working space into a business incubator," said Anne Timpe. "We love the idea of tapping into the wealth of knowledge and experience that our local businesses have and directing it toward teaching new entrepreneurs how to run successful companies."

The Timpes said they plan to move their company into kTown Hall as one of its first members. Other individuals and companies will be able to purchase varying levels of memberships to the space.