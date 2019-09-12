Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
READING, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who practices medicine in Berks County stands accused of over-prescribing "dangerous opioid medication" to his patients.
In a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced criminal charges Thursday against Dr. Robert W. Schorschinsky.
Adams said his office, along with the Pennsylvania attorney general, began their investigation of Schorschinsky's practice -- Penn Family Medicine in Exeter Township -- in late 2017.
"This practice was a pill-mill in our community, and I am pleased today that we have taken the steps to stop this flood of opioid medication into our community," Adams said.
The probe led to the arrest of two of Schorschinsky's employees -- Heather Bailey and Stacey Delvalle, along with Delvalle's husband, Jorge Soler Jr. -- on January 8, 2019, Adams said.
The continuing investigation, Adams said, revealed that Schorschinsky's actions helped those three suspects in their scheme to illegally obtain at least 6,218 doses of opioid pills for street sales, with an estimated value of approximately $125,000.
"Despite knowing full well the severity of this crisis and despite his responsibility to protect the health and wellbeing of his patients, the defendant is charged with overprescribing opioids and aiding a massive diversion scheme," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shaprio.
Schorschinsky's aid came in the form of his "intentional and reckless prescribing practices," including a pattern of over-prescribing opioid medication and signing prescriptions that were illegally used by the group to obtain opioid pills from pharmacies in Berks County, Adams said.
"The pharmacies understand that they have a duty, and we need to praise the work of those pharmacies for taking a good close look," Adams said.
During the course of the investigation, Adams said his detectives seized records from Schorschinsky's practice that showed his patients being prescribed 288% to 800% higher doses of controlled substances than the maximum recommended limits set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
"The opioid, heroin, and fentanyl epidemic is devastating Pennsylvania communities and taking 12 Pennsylvanian lives per day," Shapiro said. "We know that a root cause of addiction is over-prescribing -- 4 out of every 5 heroin users start with prescription drugs."
Schorschinsky, 61, of Auburn, Schuylkill County, surrendered to Berks County detectives on 20 counts of prescribing controlled substances outside accepted treatment principles and three counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud or subterfuge. He was freed on $250,000 bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Hahnemann's kidney, liver transplant program moved to Berks
A team of organ transplant professionals will soon be performing their nationally renowned work on patients in Berks County.Read More »
- Firefighter taken to hospital from house fire in Reading
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Recovery community thanks Berks commissioners for support
- Ex-councilman pleads guilty, sentenced in drug store robbery
- Police seeking suspect in shooting of man in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks