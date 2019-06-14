Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading

READING, Pa. - If anyone is surprised by a local connection to the shooting of David Ortiz in the Dominican Republican, it's not Berks County's top prosecutor.

"Over the years, we have identified a large number of individuals from the Dominican Republic who have been involved with drug trafficking and violence in the Reading area," District Attorney John Adams told 69 News.

Two of the 10 suspects in the case have ties to Reading. One of them, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, is the accused gunman. He's in custody. The other, Luis Rivas-Clase, is still at large.

A man with the same name and description as Rivas-Clase is also wanted in Berks County. He's facing attempted homicide charges in connection with a shooting on North Front Street in Reading.

"We of course cannot confirm that identification until he is apprehended," Adams said.

If the two men do turn out to be one and the same, as Adams suspects, he will seek to have him returned to Berks County, but the district attorney added that that's a long shot.

"I would doubt that he will be released to us as he will most likely face charges in the Dominican Republic first," Adams said.

Rivas-Clase faces separate charges stemming from a traffic stop in Reading in October. Police charged him with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Bail was set at $10,000. Records show a bail bondsman posted bond on November 29.

Rivas-Clase skipped bail and was subsequently declared a fugitive, according to an online docket.