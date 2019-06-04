Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam

READING, Pa. - The Berks County district attorney's office has a word of warning for the county's residents.

Detectives with the DA's office said Tuesday that they have received several complaints about what is being identified as a "jury duty" scam.

The scam, officials said, starts with a telephone call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office. The would-be victim is then told that he failed to appear for jury selection and must now report to the courthouse.

The reported scam tactics continue to change, but detectives said they often share many of the following characteristics, as outlined below:

Callers use fake names and badge numbers or may use the names of well-known law enforcement officials.

The tone of calls is urgent and aggressive; callers refuse to speak or leave a message with anyone other than the person for whom they are calling.

Callers threaten arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment.

Callers will attempt and/or demand money to resolve the issue via wire transfer or, in some cases, in the form of untraceable gift cards taken over the phone.

Callers falsify the number on caller ID to appear as a legitimate law enforcement number.

Callers will often ask for personal information, such as social security number or date of birth.

The district attorney's office said Berks County residents should know that the sheriff's office does not contact people who failed to appear for jury duty. Fines and other official papers are usually sent by certified mail.

Anyone who receives a suspected scam call is advised to contact police or the sheriff's office at 610-478-6240. Would-be victims are also advised to identify the telephone number and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 202-326-2222.