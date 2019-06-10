Berks DES, Reading Hospital group partner for AED registry
WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County and The Friends of Reading Hospital have partnered for a new program that aims to save lives.
The hospital group and the county's Department of Emergency Services announced Monday that they have created the HeartSAFE Berks County AED Registry.
The registry will allow first responders to be automatically notified of the closest device during an emergency.
"And by doing this, anyone who has registered their AED within 1,200 feet, they'll have a message and they can get there rapidly," said Mary Ellen Batman, president, Friends of Reading Hospital.
In addition, the registry will send email reminders about battery and electrode expirations and alert owners of any recalls by the manufacturer.
"AEDs play an important role in the chain of survival for a victim of sudden cardiac arrest," said Dr. Eric Elgin, Reading Hospital's chief of cardiology. "The chain of survival includes: Calling 9-1-1 immediately, performing CPR, using an AED, and accessing advanced emergency medical care."
The hospital said any business, organization or person with an AED can register it for free online.
Since HeartSAFE's inception in 2010, The Friends of the Reading Hospital has placed hundreds of AEDs throughout Berks County.
