Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A family from Berks County says their three-month-old baby died in an inclined sleeper, and now they're suing the company that made it.

This comes as several other models are being recalled.

The family says the baby died in 2017 after he was put down for a nap in the insert that comes with the Chicco Lullaby Dream Playard.

This is not one of the inclined sleeper models that is currently being recalled.

The company says safety is its top priority, and this is the only allegation it has received at this time.