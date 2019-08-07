Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value

WOMELSDORF, Pa. - 34 years and thousands of calls later, the flame will soon go out for an old Berks County fire truck.

The truck, a 1985 American LeFrance Century Engine, is one of the oldest active engines in Berks County.

Later this year, it will answer its final call with the Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company.

The need for a larger, more efficient and safer truck was inevitable.

"Well, we just decided it was time," said Dep. Chief Ryan Zerbe.

It's an older engine that has some things you just don't see in modern trucks anymore, including rear-facing jump seats which are difficult to get into by modern standards, and also pose a potential safety risk.

Longtime firefighter Jack Milligan has one message for his Deputy Chief:

"You're not selling it," Milligan said with a chuckle.

For him, the big red engine holds sentimental value. But he understands this flame can't burn forever.

"It's time, sure. 1985, you gotta move on," said Milligan.

The truck is being offered for $15,000, which officials say will go towards new fire gear. They hope its new buyer will preserve their memories and treat it right.

"It's had a good, long life," said Milligan.