Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019
County had 373 confirmed virus cases in 2018
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Berks County has its first case of West Nile virus in 2019.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported Monday that a mosquito found in Kenhorst tested positive for the virus.
Berks now joins five other counties where at least one infected mosquito has been found. The other counties are Beaver, Bucks, Delaware, Franklin, and Philadelphia.
So far, no cases of West Nile in birds or humans have been reported in Pennsylvania this year.
Last year, Pennsylvania had 7,328 cases of West Nile, including 130 in humans. Seven of Berks County's 373 cases in 2018 were in humans, according to the DEP.
West Nile virus, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2000, is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, a brain inflammation. It is typically spread by the bite of a mosquito.
